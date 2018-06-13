Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $34.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

COG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. 6,027,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,426. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Robert Kelley purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,168,203.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,949,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $913,770,000 after buying an additional 365,252 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,687,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $911,570,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,206,000 after buying an additional 322,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,019,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $200,757,000 after buying an additional 2,813,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,199,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,699,000 after buying an additional 87,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

