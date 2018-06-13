Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HMS during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HMS from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

HMS traded down $0.03, reaching $22.42, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.10 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

