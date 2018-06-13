Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferro traded up $0.03, hitting $21.50, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 12,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.56 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

