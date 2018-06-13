Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Trimmed by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 613,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ambrose Michael D sold 20,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $934,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,384 shares in the company, valued at $9,872,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.01. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

