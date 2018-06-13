Pitcairn Co. Purchases New Holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Pitcairn Co. owned 0.08% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 31,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,568. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.41). Consolidated-Tomoka Land had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

