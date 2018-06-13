Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 7,171 A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A Schulman by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A Schulman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A Schulman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A Schulman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A Schulman by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A Schulman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Longbow Research downgraded A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded A Schulman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A Schulman traded down $0.25, hitting $44.20, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 4,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,155. A Schulman Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.47). A Schulman had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.57 million. equities analysts anticipate that A Schulman Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A Schulman Company Profile

A. Schulman, Inc manufactures and supplies plastic compounds and resins. It offers custom performance colors, including standard and customized colors, organic and inorganic pigments, high chroma colors in translucent or opaque formats, and special effects. The company also provides engineered composites, such as bulk molding compounds, sheet molding compounds, and thick molding compounds, as well as high performance engineered structural composite solutions for original equipment manufacturers and custom molders.

Receive News & Ratings for A Schulman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A Schulman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.