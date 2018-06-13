PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00012933 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $829,679.00 and approximately $2,228.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000143 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2016. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 979,283 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

