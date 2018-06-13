PLx Pharma (PLXP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

Press coverage about PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PLx Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0305090175793 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:PLXP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 23,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,576. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.68. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.46 million during the quarter. PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 143.33%. equities research analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLXP. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PLx Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

