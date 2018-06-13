PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Stryker worth $219,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $105,943,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 82,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 53,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Stryker by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker opened at $162.54 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $179.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

In other news, insider David Floyd sold 55,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $9,181,723.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,279 shares of company stock valued at $17,699,280. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.