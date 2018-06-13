PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,415,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $365,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1,052.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,283,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,169,000 after buying an additional 1,172,445 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.36.

PNC stock opened at $147.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.89 and a 52-week high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

