Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Pointer Telocation Ltd provides range of services to insurance companies and automobile owners, including road-side assistance, vehicle towing, stolen vehicle retrieval, fleet management and other value added services. Pointer Telocation provides services, for the most part, in Israel, through its subsidiary Shagrir and in Argentina and Mexico through its local subsidiaries. “

Get Pointer Telocation alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pointer Telocation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pointer Telocation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of Pointer Telocation traded down $0.15, hitting $13.35, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 8,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.87. Pointer Telocation has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. equities research analysts forecast that Pointer Telocation will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTR. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pointer Telocation by 2,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pointer Telocation by 2,955.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pointer Telocation (PNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pointer Telocation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pointer Telocation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.