Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1,097.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Paul Mack sold 762 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $95,638.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,090.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,750 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,885,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,012 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,249. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,779. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. TheStreet raised Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

