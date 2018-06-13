POWERSHARES EXC/INSD NATL MUN BD PO (PZA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

POWERSHARES EXC/INSD NATL MUN BD PO (NYSEARCA:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st.

NYSEARCA:PZA remained flat at $$25.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 217,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,354. POWERSHARES EXC/INSD NATL MUN BD PO has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $25.90.

