PowerShares KBW High Dividend Yield Financial Portfolio (KBWD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PowerShares KBW High Dividend Yield Financial Portfolio (NASDAQ:KBWD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st.

KBWD traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 113,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,506. PowerShares KBW High Dividend Yield Financial Portfolio has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $24.69.

