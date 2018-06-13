POWERSHARES EXC/S&P SMALLCAP High D Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (XSHD)

POWERSHARES EXC/S&P SMALLCAP High D (BATS:XSHD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st.

Shares of POWERSHARES EXC/S&P SMALLCAP High D traded down $0.12, reaching $25.60, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 14 shares of the company were exchanged. POWERSHARES EXC/S&P SMALLCAP High D has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

