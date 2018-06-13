PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Receives $95.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences traded up $0.53, hitting $85.75, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 10,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $701.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 19,083.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

