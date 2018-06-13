Presidio (PSDO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Presidio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Presidio posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Presidio will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Presidio.

Get Presidio alerts:

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. Presidio had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSDO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Presidio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 target price on Presidio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Presidio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Presidio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Presidio by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,682,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,572 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Presidio by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,261,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 534,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Presidio by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 554,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Presidio by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Presidio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 469,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 45,320 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSDO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. 109,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,055. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01. Presidio has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Presidio (PSDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.