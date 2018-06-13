Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.35 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,516 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.63% of Darling Ingredients worth $46,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 42,135 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 334,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 276,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 191,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Darling Ingredients from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of Darling Ingredients opened at $18.94 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $875.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.83 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.