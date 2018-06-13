Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,612,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Kraft Heinz worth $162,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz traded up $0.32, hitting $60.44, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 128,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,649. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Mackey J. Mcdonald acquired 669 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,881.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.85.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

