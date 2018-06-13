Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619,977 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Principal Financial Group worth $60,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,561.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 157,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 19,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,942. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

