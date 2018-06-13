Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $184.29 Million Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,511,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $184,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 53.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 209,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. 25,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,934. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.94. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $46.69.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

