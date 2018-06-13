Private Advisor Group LLC Has $598,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $3,605,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,388 shares of company stock worth $10,472,613. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv opened at $75.85 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.