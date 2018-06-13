Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,920,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,740,000 after acquiring an additional 486,554 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,535,000 after acquiring an additional 340,871 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intuit by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,365,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,788,000 after acquiring an additional 272,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,958,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,874,000 after acquiring an additional 239,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $19,692,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.16, for a total transaction of $1,086,943.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,608 shares of company stock worth $82,037,702. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Intuit traded up $0.94, hitting $208.43, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 24,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.26 and a fifty-two week high of $209.54. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 79.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.29.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.