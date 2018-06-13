Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,338 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,665,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,398,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,048,000 after acquiring an additional 317,410 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 380.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,272,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,491 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,636,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks traded up $5.26, reaching $279.90, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,055. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $141.78 and a 12-month high of $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.11 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 27.19%. research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $27,529.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.03, for a total value of $524,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,854 shares of company stock valued at $20,866,136. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.