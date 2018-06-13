Progressive Corp (PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to report sales of $7.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.65 billion. Progressive posted sales of $6.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $31.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.81 billion to $33.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $39.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $57.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Shares of Progressive traded down $0.64, reaching $61.71, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,838. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $762,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Basch sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $665,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,307.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,600 shares of company stock worth $2,276,224. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 171,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 91,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.