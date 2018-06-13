PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at DA Davidson

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, May 18th. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PROS to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.00 price target on PROS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on PROS in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PROS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of PROS stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $36.38. 159,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,071. PROS has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,880.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PROS by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,973,000 after buying an additional 262,888 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PROS by 327.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 912,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,124,000 after buying an additional 60,922 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

