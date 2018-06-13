Achaogen Inc (AKAO) is Prosight Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,134 shares during the period. Achaogen accounts for about 5.4% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 1.48% of Achaogen worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Achaogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after buying an additional 60,613 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Achaogen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Achaogen by 3,318.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 623,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Achaogen by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 390,241 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Achaogen by 449.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 442,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,337 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Achaogen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Achaogen to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 976,880 shares of Achaogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $11,068,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,027,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,953,013.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 102,849 shares of Achaogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $1,332,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,028,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,084,862.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,928,334 shares of company stock valued at $23,230,947. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Achaogen stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,235. The stock has a market cap of $539.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Achaogen Inc has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 2,384.08% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. sell-side analysts predict that Achaogen Inc will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.