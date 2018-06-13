Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,066 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,635% compared to the average volume of 292 call options.

In other Prospect Capital news, insider John F. Barry acquired 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $29,139.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,413,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,689,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Barry acquired 84,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $545,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,284,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,507,514.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 156,527 shares of company stock worth $1,017,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,824,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 2,895,138 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,302.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,658,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,400 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSEC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. 997,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.46. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.08 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.