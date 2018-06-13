Prototanium Trading Down 10.5% This Week (CRYPTO:PR)

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, Prototanium has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Prototanium has a market cap of $209,299.00 and $228.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prototanium coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00016170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00299280 BTC.

Version (V) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003104 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000200 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Prototanium

Prototanium (CRYPTO:PR) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2015. Prototanium’s total supply is 196,829 coins. Prototanium’s official website is prototanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Prototanium

Prototanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prototanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prototanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prototanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

