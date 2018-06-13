Psychemedics (PMD) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.09

News headlines about Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Psychemedics earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.3489243649616 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Psychemedics traded down $0.14, hitting $19.85, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280. Psychemedics has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Psychemedics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th.

In other Psychemedics news, VP Neil Lerner sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $98,231.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at $485,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

