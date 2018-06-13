KBC Group NV Acquires 528,695 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 122.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 528,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.34% of PulteGroup worth $28,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 70,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

PulteGroup stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,198,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,950. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Andre J. Hawaux purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,037.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl W. Grise sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $430,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,761 shares of company stock worth $2,086,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

