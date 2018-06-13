Putnam High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0283 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

Putnam High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PCF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,891. Putnam High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

Putnam High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Putnam High Income Securities Fund.

