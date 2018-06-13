QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Position Trimmed by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of QCR worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in QCR by 29.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QCR by 15.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in QCR by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in QCR by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 149,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $54,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,651. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $71,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,939 shares of company stock worth $465,285. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of QCR traded down $0.25, reaching $47.75, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,687. The firm has a market cap of $673.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.39 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 21.13%. research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

