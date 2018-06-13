Qora (CRYPTO:QORA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.00

Qora (CURRENCY:QORA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Qora coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004857 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qora has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. Qora has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Qora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qora alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00035193 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qora Coin Profile

Qora (CRYPTO:QORA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2014. Qora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Qora’s official Twitter account is @qoracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qora’s official message board is forum.qora.tech. Qora’s official website is qora.org.

Buying and Selling Qora

Qora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Qora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.