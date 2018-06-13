Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,331 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,612,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,375,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 6.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 84.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 936,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,302,000 after buying an additional 429,043 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

CDK Global opened at $65.35 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $576.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.11 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 361.64% and a net margin of 14.99%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

