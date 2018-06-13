Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,826.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus set a $194.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $348,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ian F. Smith sold 85,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $13,471,923.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,136 shares of company stock worth $22,211,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $150.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $178.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.05 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

