Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 19,512 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 426,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $978,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $496,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 90.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $2,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,637,649.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $101.20 and a 52 week high of $135.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.