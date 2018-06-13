Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,000. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.15 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II bought 4,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

