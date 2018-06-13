Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in Incyte Co. (INCY)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 120.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,797,000 after purchasing an additional 621,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 105,692 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,875,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,261,000 after purchasing an additional 716,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. grew its stake in Incyte by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,859,000 after purchasing an additional 751,450 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 15,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $914,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $4,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,924.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte opened at $70.58 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.75. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $140.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on Incyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Incyte from $149.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Incyte from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.58.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.