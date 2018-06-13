Recro Pharma (REPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on REPH shares. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

REPH opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 105.78% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 42.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 112,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at $139,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.