RED 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $264,573.00 (CRYPTO:RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0744 or 0.00001181 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $264,573.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.01455490 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007732 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015856 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00019473 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

