Analyzing Redfin (RDFN) and ILG (ILG)

Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) and ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

ILG pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Redfin does not pay a dividend. ILG pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Redfin and ILG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 1 4 7 0 2.50 ILG 0 1 4 0 2.80

Redfin currently has a consensus price target of $26.09, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. ILG has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.98%. Given Redfin’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Redfin is more favorable than ILG.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redfin and ILG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $370.04 million 5.36 -$15.00 million ($0.20) -119.50 ILG $1.79 billion 2.36 $168.00 million $1.10 30.82

ILG has higher revenue and earnings than Redfin. Redfin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ILG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Redfin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of ILG shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Redfin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of ILG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and ILG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin -44.74% N/A -11.02% ILG 9.14% 8.50% 3.96%

Summary

ILG beats Redfin on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About ILG

ILG, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs). The Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers by providing vacation exchange and rental services. This segment also provides leisure and travel related products and services to owners of vacation interests and others primarily through various membership programs, as well as related services to resort developer clients and HOAs; and allows owners of vacation interests to exchange their occupancy rights for alternative accommodations at another resort and/or occupancy period. In addition, this segment offers vacation property rental services for condominium owners, hotel owners, and HOAs. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a total of 43 resorts within Vistana Signature Experiences and Hyatt Vacation Ownership businesses; and managed approximately 250 resorts, vacation ownership properties, and/or their associations. The company was formerly known as Interval Leisure Group, Inc. and changed its name to ILG, Inc. in October 2016. ILG, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

