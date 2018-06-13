Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Stake Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 860,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Regency Centers worth $50,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 37,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $67.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Regency Centers traded down $0.36, reaching $60.06, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,366. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.63). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $269.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

In other Regency Centers news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,200 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $70,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryce Blair bought 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $99,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

