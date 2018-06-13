Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,225 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 12,645 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,210,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 8,200 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $786,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,789.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum traded down $0.54, reaching $94.51, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

