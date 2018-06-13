Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.08

Press coverage about Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Renewable Energy Group earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.0842229416323 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $654.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.96. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Chad Stone acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,283.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 9,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $175,367.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

