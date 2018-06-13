Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $18.35

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 35634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The stock has a market cap of $654.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, Director Delbert Christensen purchased 7,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $86,315.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,569.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad Stone purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,283.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 528,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 350,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 177,162 shares in the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

