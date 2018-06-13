Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, May 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

ENT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

ENT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 691,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,773. Global Eagle Entertainment has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $225.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 370.92% and a negative net margin of 43.28%. The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 273,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 54,034 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 163,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 25,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wale Adepoju bought 18,500 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $25,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,667 shares in the company, valued at $321,493.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,313,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,095 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.