Critical Contrast: Air France-KLM (AFLYY) vs. Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS: AFLYY) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Air France-KLM and Allegiant Travel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 1 4 1 0 2.00 Allegiant Travel 1 5 7 0 2.46

Allegiant Travel has a consensus price target of $164.36, indicating a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Allegiant Travel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegiant Travel is more favorable than Air France-KLM.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and Allegiant Travel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM -1.42% 32.01% 3.14% Allegiant Travel 13.42% 32.61% 8.20%

Risk & Volatility

Air France-KLM has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiant Travel has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air France-KLM and Allegiant Travel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $30.37 billion 0.12 -$309.70 million $2.32 3.58 Allegiant Travel $1.50 billion 1.60 $194.90 million $9.55 15.63

Allegiant Travel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air France-KLM. Air France-KLM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiant Travel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Allegiant Travel pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Air France-KLM does not pay a dividend. Allegiant Travel pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Allegiant Travel beats Air France-KLM on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services. The company operates in France, Benelux, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Gulf, India, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Caribbean, West Indies, French Guyana, Indian Ocean, and South America. As of December 31, 2017, it operated fleet of 545 aircraft. Air France-KLM SA was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 2, 2018, it operated a fleet of 37 MD-80 aircraft and 53 Airbus A320 series aircraft provided services on 396 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including convenience fees, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company offers leases spare engines to a third party; and offers management solutions to golf courses. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

