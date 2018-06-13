Head to Head Comparison: Amn Healthcare Services (AMN) vs. DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Amn Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) and DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amn Healthcare Services and DLH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amn Healthcare Services 0 1 8 0 2.89 DLH 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amn Healthcare Services currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.15%. DLH has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.70%. Given DLH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DLH is more favorable than Amn Healthcare Services.

Profitability

This table compares Amn Healthcare Services and DLH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amn Healthcare Services 7.11% 24.50% 10.99% DLH 0.36% 10.88% 5.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of DLH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Amn Healthcare Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of DLH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amn Healthcare Services and DLH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amn Healthcare Services $1.99 billion 1.37 $132.55 million $2.56 22.19 DLH $115.66 million 0.57 $3.28 million $0.27 20.62

Amn Healthcare Services has higher revenue and earnings than DLH. DLH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amn Healthcare Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amn Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLH has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amn Healthcare Services beats DLH on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amn Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. It also provides allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; and executive and clinical leadership interim staffing, healthcare executive search, and advisory services. In addition, the company offers managed services programs; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand; and medical coding, case management and related health information management consulting solutions to hospitals and physician medical groups. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

