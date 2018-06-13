NL Industries (NYSE:NL) & Tronox (TROX) Head-To-Head Survey

Tronox (NYSE: TROX) and NL Industries (NYSE:NL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Tronox alerts:

This table compares Tronox and NL Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox -14.67% 3.68% 0.78% NL Industries 110.31% 27.35% 16.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tronox and NL Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 0 0 3 0 3.00 NL Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00

Tronox presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.54%. NL Industries has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Given NL Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NL Industries is more favorable than Tronox.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tronox and NL Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $1.70 million 1,437.64 -$285.00 million ($0.27) -73.78 NL Industries $112.00 million 4.11 $116.10 million N/A N/A

NL Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Tronox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Tronox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of NL Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Tronox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NL Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tronox has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NL Industries has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. NL Industries does not pay a dividend. Tronox pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Tronox beats NL Industries on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company manufactures and markets electrolytic manganese dioxide primarily for battery materials; and specialty boron products for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, high-performance fibers, specialty ceramics, and epoxies, as well as igniter formulations. Tronox Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It also offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting products, wire harnesses, and other accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. In addition, it offers insurance brokerage and risk management services. The company sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. NL Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.